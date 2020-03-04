Sooklal crowned TTCB’s North East Zone MVP

NORTH East Zone’s “Five Cricketers of the Year” with Parasram Singh, left, chairman of the zone, and TTCB president Azim Bassarath, third from right, They are from left ,Sandeep Rampersad, collecting for Amrish Rampersad; Akeem Alvarez, Ricardo Maikoo, Stephen Sooklal, and Steffon Pemberton. - TTCB

STEPHEN Sooklal was adjudged the TT Cricket Board North East Zonal Council senior division most outstanding cricketer at the annual prize distribution ceremony held at Guaico Government Primary School on Saturday.

Playing for champions Unique Sports and Cultural Club, Sooklal grabbed the most wickets (49 in 95.3 overs) with 17 maidens for a cost of 333 runs, while also scoring 300 runs as a batsman.

Sharing individual honors in this division was Steffon Pemberton of Rovers, who scored the most runs (595), while the highest individual score of 135 was rattled up by Clevon Vialva of All Stars.

Sooklal also topped the list of the “Five Cricketers of the Year” and was joined by Pemberton, Akeem Alvarez (Explorers), Ricardo Maikoo (Unique) and Amrish Rampersad (Youth Sports).

Alvarez distinguished himself by scoring the most runs (561) in Division One and also blasted the only double-century (205 no) in the zone. Special awards were also presented to Rampersad and Sherwin Diaz of All Stars, who both took hat-tricks during the 2019 season.

Unique were crowned North East Zone League champions as well as Sunday League (40-Overs) champions but were pipped for the “Club of the Year” award by Explorers of Division One.

Delivering the feature address was TTCB president, Azim Bassarath, who complimented the zone officials for their great strides despite numerous challenges faced during the season.

He urged them to continue contributing to their communities by getting involved in cultural, religious and patriotic activities to promote unity, understanding and civic mindedness. Bassarath also paid tribute to the zone’s former secretary Hassan Ali, disciplinary committee chairman Dr Claudius Fergus and the late Walter White, who served as a national and regional umpire.

Tribute was also paid to umpire Carlton Best, who was seen as having a bright future in the game, before he tragically lost his life last year, a victim of an armed robbery.

Also present were TTCB first vice-president and former zonal chairman Arjoon Ramlal and councilors Nassar Hosein and Anil Maharaj of the Sangre Grande Regional Corporation.

2019 HONOUR ROLL

Senior Division: 1. Unique Sports and Cultural Club; 2. Youth Sports Sports Club; 3. Toco Tornadoes

Individual Awards

Most Runs: Steffon Pemberton (Rovers) 595

Most Wickets: Stephen Sooklal (Unique) 49

Highest Individual Score: Clevon Vialva (All Stars) 135

Best All-rounder: Stephen Sooklal (Unique) 300 Runs/49 Wkts.

Division One: 1. Explorers Sports Club; 2. Guaico Tamana Sports Club

Individual Awards

Most Runs: Akeem Alvarez (Explorers) 561

Most Wickets: McEvan Moffett (Explorers) 20

Highest Individual Score: Akeem Alvarez (Explorers) 205 n.o.

Sunday League (40-Overs) – 1. Unique Sports and Cultural Club; 2. Explorers

Finals MVP: Brandon Sooklal (Unique)

Youth Cricketers of the Year

Inter Zone MVPs

Under-13: Shiva Singh

Under-15: Vince Kistow

Under-17: Aidan Lakhansingh

Under-19: Anderson Mahase

Primary Schools

Boy: Sourav Nanan

Girl: Amira Elcock

Secondary School

Boy: Keon Paul

Female: Shannia Kistow

Youth Cricketer of Year: Anderson Mahase

Five Cricketers of the Year

Stephen Sooklal (Unique)

Akeem Alvarez (Exlorers)

Steffon Pemberton (Rovers)

Ricardo Maikoo (Unique)

Amrish Rampersad (Youth Sports)

Special Awards

Hat-trick: Amrish Rampersad (Youth Sports)

Sherwin Diaz (All Stars)

Double Century: Akeem Alvarez (Explorers)

Outstanding Past Cricketers

1 O’Brien Natoo (Unique)

2 Mervyn Jeremiah (Cunaripo Sports)

Long-serving Zone Cricketer

Christopher Joshua

Club of the Year

Explorers Sports and Cultural Club

Umpire of the Year: Prudiencio Cedeno

Coach of the Year: Michael Gibbs