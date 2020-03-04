San Fernando Convent girl vanishes, parents fearful

-

Fears are growing among relatives, friends and school staff after a form four student of the St Joseph's Convent School in San Fernando disappeared on Monday morning.

Shenice Samuel, 16, of Mamoral No 2, central Trinidad, was last seen wearing her uniform on Monday morning in Chaguanas. She was waiting for a school bus to get to school on Harris Promenade, San Fernando.

She has not been seen or heard from since. Police from the Anti-Kidnapping Unit have now intervened.

Her elder brother Shawn Samuel told Newsday that on Monday he dropped his sister at a gas station in Chaguanas to wait for the school bus, as she does every morning, and then he left for work.

He said in the area where his sister waits for the bus there are always other schoolchildren and adults waiting for transport.

Moments later Shenice's mother Michelle Duke received a telephone call from the school to say her daughter had not shown up.

Duke immediately called her daughter's bus driver and was told that Shenice had not been at the pickup area that morning.

Calls to Shenice's cellphone have gone unanswered.

Samuel told Newsday that since Monday after finding out the dreadful news about his sister, his parents and relatives have been in tears and have not gone to work since.

“Everyone is panicking. We have searched all over. People saw her where I left her to wait on the bus and no one has seen her since. This is really crazy, something is definitely wrong.”

He said his sister is not the type of girl to run away.

“She has always been the one to focus on her studies. My sister is a very intelligent girl and was preparing for her school exams.”

He said the family is in shock.

“We don’t know what to think and we don’t want to think the worst, as there have been so many news of girls disappearing.

"I just want my sister to be found safe and back home. Please, please, if anyone sees her please go to the police. ”

The family is also asking people to join them in prayers for her safe return.

Shenice is the younger of two siblings.

A report was made to the Chaguanas police.