PTSC responds to assault claims

The Public Transportation Service Corporation (PTSC) of TT has responded to claims of assault aboard one of its buses and confirms that an investigation has been launched to determine whether such an incident did in fact happen.

According to a media release issued by the PTSC on Wednesday, the corporation condemned the act and sought to assure the public that an internal enquiry has been launched.

"In light of the foregoing, the PTSC takes this opportunity to inform the public that we do not condone any form of violence. In keeping with our core values of openness, accountability, integrity, and efficiency, respect and being people focused, we remain committed to providing a safe, comfortable and reliable service to the people of TT."

Reports of the alleged assault surfaced on Facebook on Sunday where a user claimed he was assaulted by a man at the request of a PTSC bus driver who drove the bus from Arima to Piarco.

The man claimed the driver made a call to his attacker who boarded the bus shortly after and began beating him.