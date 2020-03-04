President leaves for Barbados

President Paula-Mae Weekes. -

President Paula-Mae Weekes left for Barbados on Tuesday night. A release from the Office of the President said she will give the feature address at the fifth public lecture to mark International Women’s Day. The lecture is being hosted by the Institute for Gender and Development Studies Nita Barrow Unit of the University of the West Indies, Cave Hill Campus. While in Barbados she will make courtesy calls on Governor General Dame Sandra Prunella Mason and Prime Minister Mia Mottley. She is scheduled to return to TT on March 7.