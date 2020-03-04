Policy needed to improve ICT

In order to improve digitisation and increase the ease of doing business, overarching government policy must be implemented, said acting permanent secretary in the Ministry of Public Administration Claudelle McKellar. He was addressing the parliamentary Joint Select Committee on State Enterprises on Monday.

McKellar was responding to questions from committee member Wade Mark, who said there was no draft Cabinet-approved policy on the implementation of information and communications technology (ICT). He admitted the absence of such a document was unfortunate.

“Referencing the auditor general’s report, that was identified as a shortcoming, and we will be embarking on developing a definitive policy.

“There are measures we have been taking at the ministries of Finance and Planning to address certain issues, but there is no definite policy, and that needs to be addressed.

“I totally agree that there is need for an ICT policy for the government, and such a policy would speak to the whole issue of ICT governance. An ICT policy would speak to issues of enterprise, software applications, expenditure, capacity-building.

“But,” he added, “a policy for ICT within government is different from a national plan.”

McKellar said it was important for government to understand the potential of ICT for diversifying the economy and improving everyday life, citing the National ICT Plan, which he said could act as the framework for developing such a policy.

At the committee, CEO of the iGovTT system Kirk Henry said he travelled to Estonia last year as part of a Caribbean delegation to gain a better understanding of how digital technology can be implemented for better results in TT.

He said while TT is still behind countries like Estonia and Singapore with the full digitsation of its economy and government services, it was not impossible, and the introduction of a working government policy was the first step to achieving this vision.