Police seize rifle in Carapo

Members of the Northern Division Task Force found a high-powered rifle and a magazine of ammunition on Tuesday night, which they said was linked to another rifle found in the same area late last year.

Police said they received information and went to the area at around 8 pm where they found the gun and ammunition.

No one was held but investigators said they suspected both weapons were being imported and used by the same group of people.

Police also said they were working on information they gathered from the find.