Police seek help to find Point Fortin girl

- TTPS

Police are asking the public for help to find a missing 15-year-old girl.

Police said Selena Mirchar, who lives at Erin Road in Cap De Ville near Point Fortin, was last seen on Sunday.

A relative reported her missing to Marabella police.

People with information about her whereabouts can call 999, 555, 911, 800-TIPS or contact any police station. They can also text/WhatsApp the Police Commissioner at 482-GARY or report it via the TTPS App.