Photos of the day: March 4

COVERED UP: Amid national unease over the coronavirus, these women covered their faces, one with a head scarf and the other with a face mask as they walked along Pembroke Street in Port of Spain. - Angelo Marcelle

Newsday continues with its Photos of the Day feature where we publish five photos, daily, that reflect the 24-hour news cycle and different elements of life in Trinidad and Tobago through the eyes of our photographers.

It's our attempt to provide readers with content that sometimes does not find its way to our pages or website, but still has substantial journalistic value. We will also show the work of up-and-coming or amateur photographers to provide a space for exposure.

If you'd like to be featured, please e-mail us a photo to news@newsday.co.tt with the caption "Photo of the Day" and we will pick one photo each day to feature, with a few sentences about the photographer. Look out for this feature every day on our website.