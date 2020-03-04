N Touch
Photos of the day: March 4

COVERED UP: Amid national unease over the coronavirus, these women covered their faces, one with a head scarf and the other with a face mask as they walked along Pembroke Street in Port of Spain. - Angelo Marcelle
Newsday continues with its Photos of the Day feature where we publish five photos, daily, that reflect the 24-hour news cycle and different elements of life in Trinidad and Tobago through the eyes of our photographers.

It's our attempt to provide readers with content that sometimes does not find its way to our pages or website, but still has substantial journalistic value. We will also show the work of up-and-coming or amateur photographers to provide a space for exposure.

If you'd like to be featured, please e-mail us a photo to news@newsday.co.tt with the caption "Photo of the Day" and we will pick one photo each day to feature, with a few sentences about the photographer. Look out for this feature every day on our website.

WINNERS ROW: Scarborough Secondary School teacher Crystal Celestine with her students, from 2nd left, Camryn Quashie, Darius Dillion, Kayleigh Lewis, judge Kandis Sebro, Omari Phillips and Raie-Ann Beckles at the UTT National Youth Productivity Forum at the university's Valsayn campus. - Angelo Marcelle

THE BODY: Archbishop Jason Gordon displays the communion host during mass at St Mary's College chapel, Frederick Street in Port of Spain. - Sureash Cholai

Zoe Webster performs Pie Jesu to piano accompaniement at the 33rd annual Music Festival at the Naparima Bowl in San Fernando. - CHEQUANA WHEELER

DANCE FOR KIRTON: A member of the Les Enfants Dance Company performs a solo dance during the funeral for dance pioneer Joyce Kirton at St Paul's Anglican Church, Harris Promenade in San Fernando. - Marvin Hamilton

