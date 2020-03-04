Oropune man dies on PBR, soldier held

An Oropune man is dead after he was knocked down by a car on the Priority Bus Route on Wednesday afternoon.

Police said Ynolde Jack, of Oropune Gardens tried to cross the PBR near Thomas Trace, Arouca, at around 1.30 pm. He was hit by a car driven by a 24-year-old army private.

Jack was severely injured and was taken to the Arima Hospital by ambulance. He died while being treated.

The soldier was also treated for injuries and was detained pending enquiries.