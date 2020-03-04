Oropouche man killed over pan of fish

File photo

The heated argument which led to last Thursday’s shooting death of South Oropouche fisherman Devon Roberts began over a pan of fish.

Police said a week before the shooting, Roberts and a man had a confrontation at Otaheite Bay over the pan of herring, valued at $200.

Roberts, 42, and a female relative later reported to South Oropouche police that the man had threatened to kill him “over a pan of fish.” Roberts, also called “Tenor,” lived at Agriculture Street, Dow Village in South Oropouche.

He died last Thursday at the San Fernando General Hospital after a man fitting the description of the man who made the threats shot him during the argument at Otaheite Bay.

Eyewitnesses told police that on the morning of the killing, Roberts confronted and hit the suspect “a few taps” while the other man lay in a hammock. Police are searching for the suspect. South Western Division and the Homicide Bureau Region III police are investigating.