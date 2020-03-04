No ‘sign of peace’ in time of coronavirus

Anglican Bishop Claude Berkley. FILE PHOTO

Worried over the possibility of the coronavirus spreading among the faithful, Anglican Bishop Claude Berkley has instructed that the greeting of peace during Mass should be suspended with immediate effect.

In an interview at his office, Berkley commented on the significance of the greeting, saying that “it is the part of the eucharistic service where we express our love for God in a tangible way.” It is also known as the kiss of peace, and Berkley said that it is how the congregation “shares in that love” and engages in full fellowship with each other. People walk around the church and shake hands, hug and kiss family, friends and strangers.

Given the importance of the greeting, Berkley said the decision to suspend it did not come easily, especially because culturally, we are a “touchy people (who) greet in a tangible way.”

He said, “We wanted to consciously attempt to create awareness and to recognise the situation that we are in,” adding that although the congregation may not like the decision, the church has a responsibility to care for parishioners.

Contrary to other reports, however, he was adamant that the suspension does not include intinction – the use of the chalice for communion – as yet. That decision is still pending.

He said the church was not yet concerned that this may be an issue because of the alcohol content of the wine and because the chalice is stainless steel, which is known to be a poor conductor of germs. “It may or may not happen” he said.

Berkley said on Tuesday the ban on the sign of peace came after consultation with the Archbishop of the West Indies, Howard Gregory, who is based in Jamaica. Gregory advised that because of the easy transfer of the disease, these traditions have to be amended.

“Because the hands are the most (common) mode of infection...until further notice, we agreed to suspend the greeting of peace,” said Berkley. In a circular to the clergy, dated March 2, Bishop Berkley advised that in place of the sign of peace, faithful could use a fist bump, slight bow, elbow bump and other physical non-contact gestures.

The circular also advised that hand and altar rails in churches be sanitised before and after each service; clergy should sanitise hands and attention should be paid to the handling of money from tithes.

The RC Church has not yet followed suit. In a statement from Catholic Media Services yesterday, it responded on the issue.

The statement, sent by media consultant Kaelanne Jordan, said while the church “joins in solidarity and prayer for those impacted or working to treat covid19...at this moment there is no change to the church’s liturgical celebrations.”

The church is said to be monitoring the situation closely and an interdisciplinary team has been set up within the church and the Archdiocese of Port of Spain to advise on the issue, following “guidelines and expertise of the Public Health/Epidemiology Department of the Ministry of Health.”

The statment also listed ways to reduce chances of infection, including isolating possibly infected people, regularly washing hands, and covering the nose and mouth while sneezing and coughing. The church also said while people with a healthy immune system are likely to survive the outbreak, members should still keep abreast of the situation and of any updates on the archdiocese’s position on the church’s Facebook page (facebook.com/catholictt) and the Catholic News publication.

RC Archbishop Jason Gordon said that an official notice sent out on Saturday by Msgr Esau Joseph, vicar for health and for the clergy to all priests, said “respecting good hygiene” was the most important thing at present.

“The people (who) have a flu, stay home. Consult a doctor,” said

Gordon, adding that as far as the church was aware, “There is no threat to Trinidad at this moment.” In the February 16 issue of the Catholic News, Joseph was quoted as saying there were no prohibitions on performing the sign of peace or holding hands during the “Our Father” prayer at Mass.

