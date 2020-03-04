Nalis marks Black Power Revolution

Khafra Kambon -

IN commemoration of the 50th anniversary of the Black Power Revolution, Nalis’ Heritage Library Division will host a series of activities aimed at educating the public about the national significance of 1970 and its impact on TT’s development.

An exhibition titled 50 years on… Black Power the 1970 Revolution that Changed Our Nation Forever will be launched at the National Library, Abercromby Street, Port of Spain on March 6 at 3 pm. Khafra Kambon will be the guest speaker at the launch of the exhibition, said a media release.

The exhibition, which will travel throughout the Nalis network over the year-long commemoration, will showcase newspaper articles, audiovisual recordings, images and manuscripts in addition to collections relevant to the period from notable voices such as Aiyegoro Ome and Kambon among other contributors.

The 1970s Insurrection – A Labour Perspective is the topic of a panel discussion to be held on March 28 at the Audio Visual Room, National Library from 10 am-12 pm. Panellists will include Cecil Paul, vice president of the National Workers Union; Dr Jerome Teelucksingh, head of the University of the West Indies History Department; and Kasala Kamara, former executive member of the National Joint Action Committee (NJAC). The discussion will be chaired by Rae Samuel, former journalist with the Vanguard newspaper and Tutor News.

Nalis’ Facebook and Twitter pages at @NALISTT will feature oral history interviews with key players in the revolution as well as interactive segments in which questions concerning the period will be answered.

Additionally, the forum Straight From the Horse’s Mouth: Real People, Real Stories, Raw History will provide an opportunity for secondary school students studying history, Caribbean studies and theatre arts to learn more about 1970 as well as participate in pop-up quizzes at various locations throughout the country.

The Heritage Library Division of Nalis is responsible for preserving and promoting TT's heritage information. Through its many programmes, exhibitions and collections, it is hoped that people will obtain a better understanding of the history, culture and stories that have shaped TT, Nalis said in the release.