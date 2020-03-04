More old folks get abused

Clarence Rambharat -

Last year saw a doubling of the number of elderly people complaining of being abused to some 285 allegations, revealed Agriculture Minister Clarence Rambharat in Senate on Monday. Opposition Senator Wade Mark sought these details in a listed question where he asked what steps were being taken to stem the 12 cases reported each month.

Rambharat said the number of reported cases of abuse last year was 285, which was up from 101 complaints in 2017 and 110 in 2018.

Rambharat gave figures that showed that upon investigation, about half the allegations were confirmed as cases of abuse.

He listed the number of confirmed cases each year as 51 cases in 2017, 56 in the next year and 119 last year.

Pressed by Mark as to whether there was an increase in elderly abuse, Rambharat said the data showed increasing numbers being reported.

He said more complaints may have been made due to new legislation to govern homes for the elderly and secondly due to the Ministry of Health’s outreach programme across TT.

He said the Division of Ageing gives priority to such complaints, so as to give rapid response in each case within 48-72 hours. Rambharat said some 18 cases of physical/sexual abuse had been referred to the police.

He promised to tell Mark by Friday how many inspectors monitor old folks homes.