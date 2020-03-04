Minister stops health ministry travel

Health Minister Dr Terrence Deyalsingh. - ANGELO_MARCELLE

Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh said all non-essential travel for Ministry of Health employees has been stopped.

Speaking during a news conference at the ministry's head office on Wednesday, Deyalsingh said he will not send any member of his ministry to any country which has had an outbreak of covid19.

The minister also said the public must exercise the same caution.

He said if it was not absolutely essential to travel, then the travelling public must think twice and travel only when necessary.