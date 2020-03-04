Maracas woman among 3 killedin an hour

File photo

A woman believed to be an innocent bystander to a shooting was one of two people murdered in a shop in Maracas St Joseph. The two were among three people killed in separate incidents within an hour on Tuesday.

Police said at about 4.30 pm, the two victims, identified as 34-year-old Darie Simon and 37-year-old Charlene Ramkissoon, both of Acono Road, Maracas St Joseph, were at the shop when gunmen stormed in and started shooting.

Simon and Ramkissoon were both hit multiple times and died on the spot.

Police found 5.56 mm bullet casings at the scene, suggesting the gunmen used high-powered rifles in the shooting.

At around the same time, Lyndon Pierre was shot metres away from his house in Dibe Road, St James.

Police said Pierre was standing at a car wash on the road when gunmen pulled alongside and shot him several times before escaping.

He was taken to hospital, where he died. The murder toll for the year now stands at 107.

Last year for the same time period the figure was 92.