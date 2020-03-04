Man shot 20 times in Wallerfield

File photo

Police are investigating the murder of a man who was found clinging to life at a Wallerfield house on Wednesday afternoon.

Police said Arima CID received reports of a shooting at a house at Essequibo Road, Wallerfield, at around 3 pm. They went to the house to find Correy Rishi, 24, bleeding from three gunshot wounds.

They took him to the Arima Health Facility, where he was declared dead on arrival.

Police said Rishi was not known in the area.

He was found to have 20 gunshot wounds in all.