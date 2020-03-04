Man found dead in Laventille

File photo.

Police suspect an unidentified man may have been beaten to death.

His bloodied body was found on Quarry Road, Laventille, on Wednesday morning.

Police said the man who appeared to be in his -twenties or thirties was bleeding from the head and face and suspect he may have died of blunt force trauma.

Residents saw the body at around 8.30 am and called the police.

The body was taken to the Forensic Science Centre, St James for storage.