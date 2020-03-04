Hinds: No lifeguards at beach where Canadians drowned

Fitzgerald Hinds, Minister in the Ministry of the Attorney General and Legal Affairs. -

NO lifeguards were assigned to the beach in Cumana, Toco where a Canadian couple drowned on Sunday, reported Laventille West MP Fitzgerald Hinds.

He was responding to an urgent question in the House on Wednesday.

On Sunday, 34-year-old David Francis, a Trinidadian living in Canada, and his wife Jessica, who were guests at a beach house in Toco, went for a swim at about 4 pm. Jessica came into difficulty while in the water and her husband tried to save her, but they both drowned.

Hinds offered condolences to their families on behalf of the Government and the people of TT.

He reported in 2015 lifeguard services were put under the remit of the National Security Ministry and are currently provided between 10 am and 6 pm at Los Iros, Vessigny, Quinam, Mayaro, Manzanilla, Sally Bay in Mathura, Salybia in Toco, Maracas, Tyrico and Las Cuevas.

"And unfortunately, at the beach at which this horrific incident transpired, lifeguard services are not at this time provided thereat."

Naparima MP Rodney Charles also expressed condolences on behalf of the Opposition, and asked if it was the practice to increase the number of lifeguards during holidays.

Hinds replied that lifeguards at on duty daily at the locations he listed, and the numbers are subject to change.