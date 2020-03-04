Do not panic buy N95 masks

Medical staff demonstrate how they transport and treat people suspected of havng the covid19 virus during a presentation Wednesday at the Ministry of Health. - Carol Matroo

Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh is again urging citizens to refrain from panic buying face masks as it could do more harm than good. Members of the public have been buying the N95 masks since covid19 has caused a major scare globally. So far, there have been no cases detected in TT. The Canadian national who was tested for covid19 at Port of Spain General Hospital and has been cleared as the test came back negative.

Deyalsingh said the masks should only be used by trained professionals as improper use could spread whatever diseases were floating around. He said putting on the mask incorrectly would lead to people touching their faces more, thereby running the risk of spreading the virus.

He added that buying out the N95 masks would create a shortage in the product for the private sector if a need did arise for it.