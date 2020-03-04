Collin Partap not running as MP

Former UNC MP and government minister, Collin Partap speaking to the media following the launch of the implementation of the address improvement and postal code project in the Mayaro / Rio Claro regional corporation at the the Fonrose recreation ground, Rio Claro. Lincoln Holder -

FORMER UNC Cumuto/Manzanilla MP Collin Partap will not be contesting any seat in this year's general elections for the PNM. But Partap said he is committed to doing whatever he can to help the party win a second term in office.

Speaking with reporters after the launch of the S42 Address Improvement and Postal Code Project at the Fonrose Recreational Facility in Poole Village, Rio Claro, Partap said he has given "no consideration whatsoever" about offering himself to be a candidate for the PNM.

"I have not offered myself for any nomination nor have I put forward any nomination forms. I think my time for that has passed," he said.

On February 29, PNM chairman Colm Imbert said the party was now accepting nominees for 25 of the 41 constituencies. Cumuto/Manzanilla was one of them. Party groups have until March 30 to submit the names of their nominees.

Newsday was reliably informed that screening will start soon at the PNM's Balisier House headquarters in Port of Spain and its San Fernando and Central regional offices.

Partap was the UNC MP for Cumuto/Manzanilla from June 18, 2010-June 17, 2015. He served as Minister of State in the Office of the Prime Minister and then as Minister of State in the National Security Ministry.

He joined the PNM last October.

While he will not face the polls as a candidate, Partap said, "I will be helping them in the general elections. Wherever I'm needed – anything to help the party."

He did not rule out the possibility of serving as co-ordinator or campaign manager in any constituency.

Partap was quietly confident the PNM will win the election.

"There is work to be done and it will be done," he said.

While he wished UNC founder Basdeo Panday well, Partap did not believe his attempt to forge a coalition of smaller political parties would affect the outcome of the election.

"History has shown that third parties have no place in Trinidad politics. I don't know if that will change in the future," he said.

As of now, Partap, said there are two main political parties. He did not see a third party having an impact on the election.