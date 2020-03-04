Cedros man fined $9,000 for caged bullfinches

-

A Cedros man was ordered by a magistrate on Monday to pay a fine of $9,000 for having six bullfinches and for keeping them in an undersized cage at his home.

Pretam Samaroo, 24, of Icacos Village was given two months to pay the fine or will serve jail time.

He was arrested and charged at his home on Monday and appeared before Point Forin magistrate Alicia Chankar on Wednesday.

The charges read to Samaroo stated that he had in his possession six bullfinches and that he was keeping them in an undersized cage. Additional charges were that he also had five yellow-crowned parrots and a blue and gold macaw.

He pleaded guilty to all charges.

The court heard that on Monday Cedros police searched for arms and ammunition at Samaroo’s house and found the birds.

The Forestry Division was contacted and game wardens led by game warden Andy Singh and Saline Sahadeo responded. The birds were removed from the house and placed in their care.

The charges were laid by game warden Sahadeo.

The animals were brought to court and presented to the magistrate on Wednesday.

Samaroo, through his attorney, told the court he had bought the bullfinches for $1,000.

The birds are protected under the Conservation for Wildlife Act and anyone found with them in their possession will be arrested and charged.

Sentences relating to the parrots and macaw will be determined on April 20.