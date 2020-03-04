Bill shouldinclude allfirearms

THE EDITOR: The Government is seeking to pass legislation that would keep miscreants in jail for 120 days if they are charged with the illegal possession of a machine gun/weapon of war.

However, I believe the Government should rethink its approach. These big guns can certainly do a lot of damage and kill multiple people at one time but in reality it is the handgun that takes the most lives in total.

If you really want to make a dent in crime, amend this bill to include all illegal firearms. Why pander to the Opposition that would likely say no to either version anyway? At least put forward a version that could actually work to stymie the seemingly relentless march of murders.

If the Opposition members say no to the bill they also say no to the families and communities mired in unending bloodshed, to the abused women and other victims of domestic violence, to businessmen of all ilks, to those susceptible to home invasions, to anyone with money from the smallest amount to the largest figure, to anyone who in the slightest way offends another, to fishermen and others.

Produce a law with real teeth and maybe, just maybe, we would stand a chance.

JOANNE K JOSEPH

San Fernando