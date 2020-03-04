Anton and Lolita unstoppable in Couva J’Ouvert

Revellers from Couva J’ouvert Band of the Year, Honest Dollar by Anton and Lolita, strut their stuff on stage. -

Promoters Anton and Lolita are proving to be unstoppable in J’Ouvert competition in Couva as they registered their fifth consecutive victory with their imaginative presentation of Honest Dollar on Monday morning.

Fielding a rambunctious posse of 1,800 revellers, Honest Dollar, was topical and scathing, specifying money earned honesty and calling into question money earned under suspicious circumstances in Trinidad and Tobago.

Thousand of J’ouvert people, many of them Venezuelans, flocked the Couva Carnival Centre – Couva Car Park - to share in the fun and revelry as the Merry Monarch started his reign in Couva with gay abandon.

Placing second in the J’ouvert competition, which saw a total of 6 bands and a host of individuals crossing the stage, was Smik J’ouvert, of Mc Bean, Couva, with its presentation of Tings We Miss. In third place was J-ZZZ’s International Steakhouse.

Anton and Lolita walked away with the major individual honours with Shiva Lalchan, portraying Finance Minister Colm Imbert, crowned J’Ouvert King, while Daniella Lewis, performing as National Calypso Monarch Terri Lyons, took the Queen title.

Ramchand Rajbal Maraj, Chairman of the Couva carnival Committee, said J’Ouvert 2020 was enjoyed by several thousand who thronged the Couva Carnival Centre to witness top quality presentations. Complaints were voiced by vendors when the Couva Police shut down all music at the carnival centre at 10.30 am.