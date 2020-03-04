All mustrespond to virus

THE EDITOR: It is just a matter of time before TT comes face-to-face with the spreading coronavirus epidemic. We must therefore make haste with public education to prepare for it, or we will all be engulfed by the epidemic.

Firstly, we must avoid panic and respond to the virus in an intelligent manner. Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him) advised as follows: If you are in an area (a town or a village) in which an epidemic has struck, do not leave. And if you are outside of that area (ie, town or village), do not enter.

He went on to declare that whoever acts in this way and yet dies because of the virus, would die as a martyr and would thus enter Heaven.

Secondly, we must not expect that the Government can handle this coming crisis by itself. All hands must be on board. Village elders must come forward to guide and advise.

Indeed, the Government would be well advised to reach out to the political Opposition to join in a common nonpartisan effort to save the country from a possible disaster that could wipe us out completely.

The Opposition, on the other hand, would be very foolish to continue with its customary PNM-bashing while the virus is spreading in the country.

Finally, it is vastly more important that we pray to the one God to protect us than it is to don face masks and to avoid shaking a brother’s hand. Those who forgot the Lord God may now learn, to their sadness, that He can forget them.

IMRAN N HOSEIN

San Fernando