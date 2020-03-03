Youth told: Make health your top priority

Students participate in En Toto’s annual Secondary Schools Fitness Fair. -

Students of several schools within Port of Spain and environs were told by Sharon Rowley that they should place their health as top priority since their health is their wealth and the health of TT was all about the health of its youth.

Rowley, wife of Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley, addressed the audience briefly before declaring the event officially open at the fifth edition of En ToTo’s Secondary School Fitness Fair, said a media release. The event was held on February 19 at the Nelson Mandela Park, St Clair, under the theme It’s OK to do Right.

En ToTo is a non-governmental organisation (NGO) dedicated to changing the social landscape through youth-oriented initiatives. En ToTo’s commitment to developing the nation’s youth is in tandem with the mandate of the Ministry of Social Development and Family Services to help, empower and transform lives, the release said.

Echoing Rowley's sentiments, permanent secretary in the Ministry of Social Development and Family Services, Jacinta Bailey-Sobers advised the youths to become "fitness buddies" for each other.

“Our body has to do with our mind and our overall well-being so we need to take good care if it,” Bailey-Sobers said. She also highlighted the need for the students to take messages about good health and fitness back to their homes, schools, and workplaces and become "fitness buddies" for each other. Bailey-Sobers was speaking on behalf of the Minister Camille Robinson-Regis.

The fitness fair was also attended by Minister of National Security Stuart Young, Ayanna Webster-Roy, Minister of State in the Office of the Prime Minister; Shamfa Cudjoe, Minister of Sport and Youth Affairs; and representatives from the Ministries of Social Development and Family Services, Health and Education.

Several of the participating ministries hosted information booths displaying the numerous programmes and services available. Among the day's highlights were the various jingle presentations made by some of the schools and the aerobics burn out session. Other activities included novelty events, cricket, football and karaoke.