Works Credit Union opens new office in Sando

San Fernando Mayor Junia Regrello, second from right, cuts the ribbon to open the Works Credit Union (WCU) new office on Todd Street, San Fernando last Thursday. Looking on, from left, are WCU facility committee chairman Richardo Herbert, South Branch manager Dana Pelchier, president Augustus Thomas and general manager Karimah Knights. - CHEQUANA WHEELER

WORKS Credit Union (WCU) has opened a new office on Todd Street, San Fernando, a city the firm believes is a thriving "hub for business" even in a challenging TT economy.

Speaking at the opening of the office last Thursday, president of the company's board of directors Augustus Thomas said it was important for WCU to establish a presence in San Fernando.

“The board members of WCU view San Fernando as a hub for business and this is why we worked hard towards getting a permanent home here in the southern city."

He said the company started in 1960 within the Ministry of Works but today, most members were from the general public.

“Given the fact that the WCU is growing in capital, we had to find a home in San Fernando that belongs to the credit union.”

Thomas praised the work ethic of WCU staff saying, though TT was going through a recession, the membership of the credit union had never dwindled.

“It is because of the strategic planning and great customer service we offer to our members that we continue to grow.”

Highlighting its resilience, he said the company had never been forced to deny any member a loan and more workers were now turning to WCU for business investment counselling and financial advice.

San Fernando Mayor Junia Regrello also spoke at the opening ceremony in which he helped cut the ribbon. He congratulated WCU for buying the building on Todd Street, giving itself a permanent presence in San Fernando.

He said with several development projects coming on stream in the city there would be more employment and, by extension, more business for credit unions.

WCU San Fernando branch manager Dana Pelchier joined Thomas and Regrello in the cutting of the ribbon.

The ceremony's opening prayer was done by Bishop Maurice Jones of the Church of God of Prophecy of TT. Calypsonian Neil Baptiste provided entertainment.