Woman’s throat slit,body found in apartment

Susan Seepersad found murdered near her Rampersad trace Debe home. -

Heated arguments between two tenants in Debe degenerated into death threats which became a reality on Monday when another tenant found the body of a woman with her throat slit. Dead is Susan Seepersad, 34, the mother of two, who lived in an apartment complex at Rampersad Trace.

Up to Monday evening the unemployed suspect, who lives in another apartment, was on the run. Neighbours last saw the two arguing and threatening to kill each other at about 2 am. Seepersad was also unemployed and lived alone.The male suspect lives in another apartment within the complex.

Police said that shortly before 6 am, a 65-year-old tenant found the body when he went to the back of the complex to brush his teeth. Seepersad was lying on her back in an unoccupied apartment. The door was open. The apartment contained only a bed frame. One resident said Seepersad moved in about three months ago.

He said, “Every day it is the same thing. They lime and drink together. Somehow they always ended up cussing and threatening to kill one another. The fella (suspect) moved in about seven months ago. Last night was no different. I went to bed and left them with that noise. It is the same words every day.

“It was only when I woke up I saw police and people outside, and they say she was killed. The man had already left. “They are both outsiders, they are not originally from Rampersad Trace,” the tenant said.

Snr Supt Mohammed, Insps Corrie and Teeluck, Cpls Harrypersad, Roopnarine and Bridgemohan, PCs Sankar, Ramnarine and other police from the Southern Division and the Homicide Bureau Region III visited the scene. Police seized a broken puncheon bottle and a kitchen knife, believed to be the weapon used to kill Seepersad.