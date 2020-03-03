UWI head: TT not ready for coronavirus

UWI St. Augustine Campus Principal & Pro-Vice Chancellor Professor Brian Copeland at the launch of the Diploma in Health Visting programme at Hilton Hotel on Friday. - ANGELO MARCELLE

TT is not ready for a coronavirus (covid19) outbreak.

So said Prof Brian Copeland, UWI pro vice chancellor and campus principal, at the launch of a diploma in health visiting programme at the Hilton Trinidad on Friday.

While commending the Ministry of Health and other government agencies on their efforts to keep the virus away from TT, Copeland said there were still gaps in the strategies Government is currently using to treat with the virus should there be an outbreak.

“We have found that there are a number of gaps. There are a couple of instances, in San Fernando and in Tobago, which have highlighted that we are not yet prepared to tackle this problem. It was very glaring. A number of reports came to us and we are saying if these are suspected cases, then we need to revamp and rethink. Currently some of the systems need some work. The suspected cases cause mass havoc in the healthcare situation.” Copeland said.

“Why China has been successful in reducing the number of new infections is because they have taken a more robust action. The reason why Italy and Spain are seeing increases is because they have not taken that robust action.

"So the WHO has recommended to reduce the spread that we follow what China has done. Having someone quarantined at home will not reduce the corona spread.”

Copeland said the Trinidad Registered Nurses Association is following World Health Organization (WHO) and International Labour Organisation (ILO) guidelines for the coronavirus. He advised nurses in the event that there is an outbreak and there is not a satisfactory amount of personal protective equipment, they are entitled to remove themselves.

“This is why in the interim, before the virus comes to TT, we are asking the Ministry of Health once it hits we would hope the proper systems are in place.”

While there is training ongoing, as the Minister of Health pointed out in a post-Cabinet meeting on Thursday, Copeland said, the training was “haphazard” and insufficient.

“Coronavirus is just like other communicable diseases. There is a specific method to dealing with this virus,” he said.

Nurses said they have a “healthy level of fear” where the virus is concerned, but expressed confidence in the Ministry of Health to manage the country's resources and prepare each medical practitioner should there be an outbreak.

“Personally I try my best to be prepared, but we have to work with the resources we have available and we have full confidence in the Ministry of Health that they would do all they can.”