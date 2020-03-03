SWRHA: 'We're ready for covid19'

File photo: The San Fernando General Hospital.

The South West Regional Health Authority (SWRHA) has said there has been no unusual increases in influenza casesto suggest anything out of the ordinary or to warrant panic about the coronavirus.

In light of the statement by Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh on Monday that it is no longer a matter of if but when the virus will reach the English-speaking Caribbean countries, including TT, the SWRHA said it is prepared to handle covid19 cases.

It said, “There are no confirmed case of covid19 in TT and the SWRHA has been working closely with other regional health authorities (RHAs), the Ministry of Health (MoH), Pan American Health Organisation (PAHO) and the Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA).”

It said there is a strategic co-ordinated health response, in the unfortunate circumstance of any confirmed case, but did not give specific details of the plan.

The SWRHA said it had been able in the past to treat effectively with other diseases.

“We wish to remind the country of the resilience of the heath sector, particularly the MoH and fellow RHAs over the last decade, in managing health threats, such as H1N1, MERS-CoV, Dengue, Chikungunya, Zika and Ebola, while ensuring the risks were minimised,” it said.

It added that relevant and pertinent information on the facts about covid19 and precautionary measures are available on the SWRHA and health ministry’s digital media platforms.

On Monday Deyalsingh said TT is preparing for the worst and has ramped up action to prevent any outbreak or spread.

A two-day meeting in Barbados resulted in a draft protocol to deal with the virus and included input from heads of governments, PAHO, CARPHA, the Caribbean Disaster Emergency Management Agency (CDEMA), Implementation Agency for Crime and Security (IMPACS), the Cruise Ship industry, the Florida Caribbean Cruise Associate (FCCA) and the Cruise Lines International Association (CLIA).

International media have reported cases in Latin America and the Caribbean. They are Brazil, Ecuador, Mexico, Santo Domingo, St Barts and St Martin.