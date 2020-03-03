Street light not functioning, T&TEC

THE EDITOR: There is a malfunctioning street light on the right hand side of the road going to Princes Town near the St Charles Village junction.

Copious calls to T&TEC have yielded no fruit. The operator taking the calls seems to be foreign to the Trinidad landscape. It is like telling someone “clockwise” and they have a digital watch.

The pole number is not visible since both the PNM and UNC in their lack of wisdom have stuck election posters on it. Is this not illegal?

If the posters were removed the number still would not be visible.

Come on T&TEC, get your act together. Is all this safety talk just talk?

T&TEC employees, customers are the reason you are there.

AV RAMPERSAD

Princes Town