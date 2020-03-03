Soldier to pay for assault

AN army corporal has been ordered to pay $4,000 in compensation to a grandmother of four she assaulted over a parking spot.

Magistrate Indar Jagroo found Cpl Melissa Williams guilty of assault and ordered her to pay compensation to Cheryl Antoine. She was given two months to pay.

Both women live at Quarry Road, Laventille.

According to the evidence, on October 8, 2019, Williams went to Antoine’s home demanding that whoever parked their car in her boyfriend’s spot, remove it.

The next morning, as Antoine was leaving home with her granddaughter, she was shoved and fell back, hitting her head.

Antoine was also beaten on the face and two of her teeth were broken. She also received cuts to her face and her retina was detached.

After a trial, Jagroo found Williams guilty and ordered her to pay compensation.

Attorney Arden Williams represented Antoine.