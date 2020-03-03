Shiva Boys face cellar-placed Pres Chaguanas

SHIVA BOYS will face cellar-placed Presentation Chaguanas, in a clash of top versus bottom, in the sixth and penultimate round of the Secondary Schools Cricket League Premiership Division.

The 2020 season will resume on Tuesday, following the Carnival break.

Shiva Boys have tallied 72 points from five matches this season, but Presentation Chaguanas have struggled, as they are rooted at the bottom of the eight-team points standings with 33.

This game will take place at the Shiva ground in Penal.

St Benedict’s are hot on Shiva Boys’ heels, with 71 points from five games. They will be at home to the inconsistent St Mary’s at La Romain.

Third-placed Hillview will entertain Presentation San Fernando at the Honeymoon Park, Tunapuna, while fourth-placed Fatima will travel to San Fernando to face Naparima.

All games will bowl off at 10 am.

Points Standings – 1.Shiva Boys 72; 2.St Benedict’s 71; 3.Hillview 61; 4.Fatima 52; 5.Presentation San Fernando 50; 6.Naparima 47; 7.St Mary’s 38; 8.Presentation Chaguanas 33.