Sando, Pt Fortin top day 1 at Music Festival

STAGE DRAMA: St Stephen’s College Folk Choir members on stage during the 33rd annual Music Festival on Monday at Naparima Bowl in San Fernando. -

Southern talent was on full display at the Naparima Bowl on Monday morning in San Fernando as the 33rd annual TT Music Festival kicked off. The event began with the primary school folk choir category, with the Gabrielites Folk Singers (St Gabriel’s Girls’ RC School) placing first with their engaging rendition of Evening Time.

St Paul’s Boys’ Anglican Primary School Choir sang Dip and Fall Back to cop second place, while San Fernando Boys’ RC Folk Choir came in third with Madavine Oh.

In the secondary schools’ folk category, the choirs were required to perform two songs – one in unison (no harmonies) and another with a two-part harmony or more.

Holy Name Convent, Point Fortin was victorious after a display of solid harmonies and actions as they sang John Boulay and One Nice Little Girl.

Holy Faith Convent, Penal placed second with Dip Dem Bedward and Every Time I pass. And in third place was St Stephen’s College with Wata Come a Mi Eye (Jamaican Patois for ‘Tears come to my eyes’) and Every Time I pass.

The judges agreed all three choirs did a good job at implementing storytelling in their performances, which makes for successful folk performances. The Junior Calypso Chorale category featured six choirs.

The Gabrielites Choir buzzed their way to the hearts of the audience as they performed Bee’s Melody by the late Lord Kitchener, with outfits to match.. Holy Name Convent, Point Fortin sang Denyse Plummer’s Nah Leavin’, while Tableland Secondary School sang David Rudder’s Ganges and the Nile.

The winners of this category were St Joseph’s Convent, San Fernando, with their vibrant rendition of D Minor by the late The Original Defosto Himself. They had the audience cheering and smiling throughout their performance.

There was a tie for second place between Naparima Girls’ High School who sang Ricky Jai’s Sumintra , and Presentation College Mixed Choir with Sailing by De Mighty Trini.

The preliminary stage of the musical theatre solo category also took place, with students performing songs from well-established musicals like The Sound of Music, Hairspray, Phantom of the Opera, Waitress, The Greatest Showman and She Loves Me.

The festival continues on Tuesday morning with the Girls’ Vocal Solo category and the Junior and Secondary School Choirs. It officially ends on March 28.