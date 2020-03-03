Sando J'Ouvert champ eyes pretty mas

Members of Ivan Kalicharan's Street Jam on High Street, San Fernando on Carnival Tuesday. Street Jam was named San Fernando Carnival Band of the Year. - Marvin Hamilton

MINUTES after being announced winner of the J’Ouvert (modern) band of the year, leader Anthony Charles announced his retirement from this category.

Charles’ band B Man Lord Street Fusion Events, which portrayed Effin Jumbie Still Around to take the title, attributed his decision to a lack of sponsorship.

However, the former police officer, who is known as “Bruiser,” said he is not retiring from making or playing mas. Bruiser signalled his intention to take a leap into a new format possibly Tuesday mas or pretty mas.

He said he was keeping his plans“in his back pocket at the moment.

"But something will happen next year.

"Definitely this would be my last year in the J’Ouvert competition,” bruiser told the media last Thursday as San Fernando Carnival 2020 winners were announced at City Hall. San Fernando.

“I have been in the J’Ouvert for about seven years now and the band has been consistently placing either one, two or three.

“The thing is no sponsorship, nothing at all to keep we going," Charles explained. "Probably I am getting older or probably I am looking at some new dimension.

“The mayor talked about dwindling Tuesday mas. Probably somebody need to step out of the J’Ouvert and go into that now to see if we could keep the mas in San Fernando.

“The younger people are coming around now," he said, pointing to second- and third-place winners A&K Fashion’s Ayanna Springle who portrayed Soul Train Children of the 80s. and Devon Harris of Dev’s Barber Crew, which portrayed Curry Tabanca.

“They are the people to take it to the future,” he said, telling those in leadership, “to probably hold a little workshop so they could understand what is J’Ouvert.

“J’Ouvert is fun. J’Ouvert is picong. J’Ouvert is telling a story. So once we keep that tradition within the J’Ouvert we going good so far.”

Band of the Year winner in the large category Ivan Kalicharan also spoke out on the lack of sponsorship for bands in south Trinidad.

“Everything came from my pocket,” said Kalicharan, who earned his 27th title with his portrayal of Street Jam.

However, Kalicharan is not yet ready to call it a day. He said his maker would make that decision when the time is right.

Kalicharan also won the Parade of the Bands on Monday ahead of Lionel Jagessar and Associates. Jagessar’s Untamed Territory also placed second overall in the large band category.

Last year’s large band winner Fire Works Promotion came in third with Fantasies and FairyTales.

In the medium band category, Legall and Friends Tribute placed first with D Jammerz International portrayal of White and Powder second and Southern Mas and Associates Dancing Native Spirit taking the third spot.

Among the small bands, Just Illusions was named winner. The Ronald Taylor band portrayed Up, Up and Away. Second place went to Alvin Maynard and Friends On Hire Purchase, and Broken Arrow Council portrayed by Nations People placed third.

Joseph announced that the fastest-growing category in San Fernando was Monday night mas, which attracted four bands when it started three years ago. In 2020 some 11 bands participated.

Arthur Stewart’s band San Fernando City Corporation beat the competition with its presentation of I Dream. In second place was the Adrian Charles-led Bad Promotions portrayal Kurudu. Bianca Springle’s Royalty and Friends Midnight in Africa placed third.