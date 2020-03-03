San Fernando man on child prostitution charges

A SAN FERNANDO man was granted $200,000 bail after he appeared before a San Fernando magistrate on Monday.

Obawole Biddeau, also known as Ovad, appeared before Magistrate Joanne Connor at San Fernando First Magistrate Court on five charges of causing a child to become a prostitute, controlling a child prostitute, receiving a financial benefit from trafficking in a child, transporting a child for prostitution and harboring a child for purpose of exploitation.

The victim is a 16-year-old Venezuelan and is now in protective custody.

Biddeau was charged by WPC Timothy of the Counter-Trafficking Unit.

Police arrested him at his home on Carnival Monday while executing a search warrant. He was later charged on the weekend after police received instructions from the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Biddeau was represented by attorney Kelston Pope who argued for bail which was granted by Connor.

He was also ordered to surrender his passport and return to court on March 31.