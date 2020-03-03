Rio Claro woman charged for sex abuse of teen stepson

A 24-year-old housewife has been charged with having sexual intercourse with her 14-year-old stepson.

A team of police led by ASP Nowbutt and including Sgt Rene Bain-Keller and PC Richard Mahabir investigated claims brought by the child’s mother. Mahabir charged the Rio Claro woman on Tuesday night following instructions from the office of the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Police said the incident took place in July last year at the woman’s house.

The boy’s mother found disturbing WhatsApp messages between the child and the woman and reported them to the police Child Protection Unit. The discovery of the inappropriate messages was made some time this year.

The stepmother is expected to appear before a Rio Claro magistrate on Wednesday.

She cannot be named as that would identify the child, which is illegal.