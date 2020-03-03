Remember the forgotten souls

THE EDITOR: A major existential problem for the Government is how to improve the lives of the forgotten souls. That is, people who live on the fringes of society: the working poor, the homeless, the unemployed, et al.

While many are enjoying the riches that TT has to offer – politicians, business owners, doctors, lawyers, judges, etc, some deservedly so and no one denies them the right to enjoy the fruits of their education and hard work – there are many others not blessed with the right connections or born into wealth but who should also share in the nation’s resources.

Many of them live in areas (Beetham, Sea Lots, Laventille, and many remote areas of both islands) disregarded by successive governments.

TT needs a paradigm shift that will change the focus away from those who enjoy a great life – such as those who enjoy political sinecures and the benefits that redound – to those caught up in a daily struggle to survive.

If the Government is unable or unwilling to marshal and redirect resources to do what is right, then the voters will have no choice but to elect a successor to do the job.

REX CHOOKOLINGO

via e-mail