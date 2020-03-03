Reaping the fruits we have planted

TT’s Aaliyah Pascall (L) vies with Puerto Rico’s Leilany Rivera, during the Concacaf Women’s Under 20 championships, in the Dominican Republic, on Sunday. - via Concacaf

SUSAN JOSEPH- Warrick, president of the TT Women’s League Football (WoLF), is pleased with the performances of the national team, who advanced to the CONCACAF Under-20 Women’s Championships quarterfinals.

On Sunday, at the Estadio Panamericano, San Cristobal, Dominican Republic, TT defeated Puerto Rico 5-4, via kicks from the penalty spot, in their second-round contest, after the scores were locked at 3-3 at the end of 120 minutes of regulation and extra times.

The TT team, coached by Richard Hood, will turn their attention towards Wednesday’s fixture against Mexico.

Hood, who began his reign as team coach in January, spent most of his time assessing players, and scouting at the North American-based ones, before finalising his team for this tournament in mid-February.

Joseph-Warrick, who is also a TT Football Association (TTFA) vice-president, commented on Monday, “I am very happy and pleased because we are moving forward, just exactly what we (TTFA) wanted to have happened.

“We went out of our way, made sure the girls had a camp where they could have synchronised with each other…. the international and the local girls,” she continued. “The coaches were able to see them, (also) blend the team, mix the girls and get things going. We are now reaping the fruits of what we have planted. I must say hats off to the technical team.”

With regards to the Puerto Rico encounter, Joseph-Warrick said, “(Sunday’s) game was totally intense, it was nice to see the girls hold their own. It shows that the girls have the grit to go forward. I’ve expressed my gratitude to them and we’re getting ready to face Mexico on Wednesday.”

The national women’s programme has been going through problems over the past five years.

Will this team now serve as an inspiration for the revival of women’s football in TT?

“Yes,” Joseph-Warrick replied. “I will add that this is the planning-ahead that the current TTFA is now striving, because we have the (Under) 17s and (Under) 15s who are currently in training. All will be given the opportunity to produce the best teams moving forward.”

In an article on the TTFA website, Hood said, “Of course I’m happy with the result. We have crossed the hurdle to get into the quarter-finals which was our main objective coming into the tournament.

“We achieved the main objective, the objective of the technical committee which was getting to the quarter-finals. My main objective was to get into the semi finals and we are still on course for that.

“The girls work hard and I’m happy about that,” Hood continued. “I am proud of the resilience shown. But we really could have worked smarter and I would have liked to see us stick to what we were supposed to do throughout. But I’m happy with the result.

“We have achieved the goal of getting to the quarter-finals. Now we look towards preparing well for that quarter-final and look to see what we can do against who would be the favourites, the Mexicans. They are a quality team and of course we have our work cut out.

“I don’t think it is impossible. At this stage of the tournament anything is possible. And if we prepare well and we recover well, have our plan and stick to our plan then anything is possible in the quarter finals.”

Team manager Maylee Attin-Johnson, the former TT women’s captain, was impressed by the character shown by the squad.

“As poorly as we played, what I was most proud of about the young ladies was their resilience and determination to never give up and to fight through a gruelling 90-plus minutes to come out of and still have the lead and confidence to score all five kicks.”

She continued, “For us and what I know about tournament football is not about how good you look or how good you perform, but it’s just about getting the job done and we were able to do that today and now we look forward to the game on Wednesday.”