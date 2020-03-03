Protect doctors andnurses from virus too

THE EDITOR: Open letter to Minister of Health Terrence Deyalsingh,

I have been observing very closely the international developments with respect to the covid19 situation. Many countries have announced the policies they have adopted to deal with this virus.

I was extremely happy to hear what has been put in place by you and the Government for the protection of our citizens – the increase in the number of beds at the Caura Hospital, the use of the Couva Hospital etc. It is commendable that you have been proactive instead of waiting to be reactive.

However, Mr Minister, I still have one area of concern about which I hope you can put my mind at ease.

It has been reported that the doctor in China who first brought to light the existence of this virus and its dangers in 2019, was arrested and penalised by the authorities.

He continued to attend to his patients who were infected with the virus. Consequently he contracted it and died, leaving behind an eight-month pregnant wife who was also infected.

With this in mind, I am asking kindly if you can tell the population if any precautionary measures have been put in place to take care of our nurses and doctors who will have to, God forbid, deal with such patients in this country.

I am sure they, as well as their families, would appreciate some assurance from you as the Minister of Health.

In other professions, people can take the day off, or apply for leave. Our doctors and nurses cannot do this since they are part of the essential services.

Please also bear in mind that if our doctors and nurses become ill, I doubt if any other country would be willing at this point in time to send any medical teams to help us.

In addition, the virus will not be asking us about our political affiliation or even our profession before it strikes. This is one time when every creed and race will indeed have an equal place. All and sundry are at risk.

Thank you for what you are doing, but as the person in charge of the health of our nation (after God) please look after our doctors and nurses also.

Thank you for your kind consideration.

RUTH SAMAROO

Arouca