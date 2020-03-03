Preysal whip Parkites II in National League

PREYSAL whipped Queen’s Park II by ten wickets on Sunday, at the Queen’s Park Oval, St Clair, in the third round of the TT Cricket Board (TTCB) National League Premiership I.

This game produced the lone outright result, out of the four contested matches this weekend.

Preysal, resuming from their overnight score of 153 runs for three wickets (in response to Queen’s Park II first innings total of 255), were bowled out for 382 with Mark Deyal hitting 112 (110 balls, 12 fours and three sixes).

Saiba Batoosingh made 74 while there were also half-centuries from ex-TT Red Force captain Denesh Ramdin (64) and West Indies Under-19 wicketkeeper/batsman Leonardo Julien (59).

Bowling for the Parkites II, Daron Cruickshank took three wickets for 69 runs, Darren Deonarine got 3/72, Camillo Carimbocas 2/45 and Philton Williams 2/49.

Pacer Stephon Ramdial claimed 4/34, Deyal 3/17 and Sanjiv Gooljar 2/33 as Queen’s Park II were bundled out for 132 in their second innings. Carimbocas top-scored for the hosts with 48, while West Indies Under-19 all-rounder Matthew Patrick made an unbeaten 36 and Kevon Cooper struck 26.

Needing only six runs to win, Preysal reached seven without loss with Cyrstian Thurton on four and Julien on one.

Other Results –

At Wilson Road Recreation Ground: POWERGEN 370/9 dec vs FIRST CITIZENS CLARKE ROAD UNITED 359 (Nicholas Sookdeosingh 87, Gregory Mahabir 55, Dejourn Charles 50, Clevon Kalawan 49, Vikash Mohan 46, Kyle Hope 36; Kavesh Kantasingh 3/75, Royston Crandon 2/48, Jalarnie Seales 2/70).

At Barrackpore West Secondary Ground: ALESCON COMETS 224 & 179 (Sanjay Jawahir 78, Joshua Persaud 38, Raj Nanan 22; Farrel Jugmohan 5/86, Jovan Ali 4/52) vs RAW FITNESS VICTORIA UNITED 250 (Rajendra Chandrika 69, Sherwin Ganga 67, Shatrughan Rambaran 35, Farrel Jugmohan 20 not out; Raj Nanan 4/89, Jabari Mills 3/64) & 85/7 (Rajendra Chandrika 53; Ronaldo Forester 4/37, Raj Nanan 2/13).

At Invaders Recreation Ground: QUEEN’S PARK I 318 & 187 (Yannick Cariah 46, Justin Guillen 32, Nicholas Alexis 31, Jyd Goolie 28; Ricky Jaipaul 5/70, Alex Antoine 4/39) vs CENTRAL SPORTS 171 (Trevon Griffith 37, Aaron Alfred 32 not out, Kristopher Ramsaran 24, Al Small 23; Sunil Narine 4/40, Jyd Goolie 2/27, Jon Russ Jaggesar 2/38).