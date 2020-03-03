Murder victim found in Chaguanas, 3 held

A woman and two men are assisting Homicide Bureau Region III police with the shooting death of 29-year-old Kevon Francois at a house in Chaguanas.

Central Division police received an anonymous call and went to a house at Lendore Village in Chaguanas at about 9 pm on Monday.

There they found Francois’ body with gunshot wounds. His hands and feet were hogtied.

Police said he lived at Edinburgh 500 in Chaguanas.

They arrested the woman, 22, as well as two men, 27 and 29, at the house and handed them over to homicide police.

A few hours earlier, neighbours reported hearing gunshots.

An autopsy is expected to be done on Tuesday at the Forensic Sciences Centre in St James.