Man jailed for robbing boy, assaulting mum

Siparia magistrate Margaret Alert on Monday sentenced a man to 48 months in jail for assaulting a woman and robbing her 14-year-old son who tried to help her. In scolding Rodaine Thompson, Alert said: “Your partner in crime stood watch as you stole from a mother and son. Women are seen as easy targets. Her son came to help her and that could have potentially been to his detriment.”

Thompson pleaded guilty to assaulting Diane Sirjusingh with intent to rob as well as robbing her son of a Samsung cell phone using personal violence. The incident happened at Delhi Road, Fyzabad in March 2018. PC Sahadeo laid the charges. Thompson, who had been in custody since last year for a series of offences, also pleaded guilty to the charge of resisting arrest.

The magistrate said she considered his guilty pleas, the time he spent in custody and the prevalence of the offences in passing sentence. She fined him $1,500 for resisting arrest.