Have mercy on prisoners jailed for over 30 years

Former prisoner Adrian Gokool, who spent more than 36 years in prison, called on the the Advisory Committee on the Power of Pardon (Mercy Committee) to free those who are still serving more than 30 years in jail. The Mercy Committee considers applications submitted by prisoners and non-prisoners who have been convicted of an offence and wish to obtain a presidential pardon.

The committee was established under Section 87 of the Constitution and considers applications on a case-by-case basis. In a one-man protest outside the Ministry of National Security, Port of Spain, on Monday, Gokool said the committee was the last judge in these lifetimers' matters before a presidential pardon is given, but nothing is being done to help them.

“They are the ones to make recommendations before the final decision. The committee looks like they are dragging their foot on the matter. "I took it upon myself because I too suffered in jail, for 36 years and eight months, for robbery. I am calling on the Mercy Committee to have mercy on these 50 talented people who have turned around their lives tremendously.”

Gokool said he had spent time with the prisoners, and six had died before anything could be done for them to be released. He said TT is the only country that did not release any prisoners under the Pratt and Morgan judgement.

A 1993 landmark ruling at the privy council in the case of two Jamaican prisoners, Pratt and Morgan, who were on death row, established the principle that delays of more than five years between sentence and execution are degrading and inhuman punishment. That decision resulted in hundreds of inmates having death sentences commuted to life imprisonment.

Gokool said, “The Privy Council ruled that the Mercy Committee will interview these people and let them go. In 2014 Justice Mark Mohammed ruled that the committee should have mercy on these people and let them go.

"From that date to now, no one has done anything.There were prisoners from Commonwealth countries who were held for murder and served over 30 years: they were set free. But, in this country, these prisoners here have petty and simple cases, serving more than 30 years, and nothing is being done for them.”

Gokool said some of the prisoners are teachers, musicians, technicians, tailors and electricians and have other skills. He said they have learned trades, learned their lesson and are fit to return to society.