Food and music galore

A section of the crowd - Joan Rampersad

Imagine oxtail puffs, Fay Ann selfie dive, Kees and Neil "Iwer" George's Stage Gone Bad, Carnival costume display featuring Tan Tan, Saga Boy and Fatima old boy Robert Solomon in his flaming red Lost Tribe costume of 2019. Those were just some of the highlights of the Fatima Old Boys Association’s (FOBA) annual all-inclusive fete on February 15.

Other highlights were the great food, flowing drinks, décor, premium entertainment throughout the evening, as well as safety zones, pamper zones, shoe-check, concierge service, CCTV surveillance and complimentary valet parking for corporate and VIP guests courtesy Yellow Umbrella Valet Parking.

The wear white affair saw patrons looking chic in all styles and fashions.

When D'All Starz took the stage, patrons were already filling the courtyard of the college.

Blaxx, looking nifty in his black and white jacket, entertained the crowd with a number of his past and present hits including Camboulay, Rankin Ting, Wadap, Hulk and Leggo. Also performing with the band was Teddyson John.

D'All Starz made way for Dil-E-Nadan that really got the crowd on its feet. Frontline singers Raymond Ramnarine, Derrick Seales, and Renuka Mahabir had the crowd captivated. The band then brought on surprise guest artiste David Rudder for a few numbers which the crowd sang along to, before ending with a flurry of the season's hot soca songs.

Sekon Sta and the Soca Squad cooled down the tempo but not for long. The performances with Kes the Band featuring Kees Dieffenthaller and Vikings with Ian "Bunji" Alvarez and Faye Ann Lyons-Alvarez churned out hit after hit and had patrons jumping in delight.

There were also performances by Nadia Batson, Patrice Roberts, Nailah Blackman, Erphaan Alves, Ding Dong, Ricardo Drue, Motto, Voice, Preedy, Skinny Banton and Lyrikal. But the performance of the night belonged to Kees and Iwer with their Stage Gone Bad.