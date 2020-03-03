Fire marches to hat-trick of March Past titles

Oak Preparatory Private School's march past team keep sharp during the judges' walk-through at the school's Sports Day recently. - KAFI RICHARDSON

TEAMS Fire and Water captured the 2020 Oak Preparatory Private School Sports Day march past and overall trophies respectively when action sprinted off along the greens of the Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Tarouba, recently.

For a third consecutive year, Fire hoisted the march past crown after executing another well-timed parade including a creative eyes-right salute. Led by flagbearer Kadell Francois, Fire totaled 26 of the 30 available points in their hat-trick performance.

Water (24pts) marched into runner-up spot while Earth (20pts) was third and Sun (19pts) fourth. All teams were ably supported with music courtesy the ASJA marching band.

Students of pre-school and kindergarten also participated in a joint “dance-past” as they pranced along the greens in their respective team colours to Freetown Collective’s song Feel the Love.

Additionally, Water was crowned overall champions after amassing 97 points. Fire (89pts) took second spot this time around while Earth (79pts) and Sun (64pts) completed the top four respectively. Some of the events Water produced commendable performances in were sack race, 50m, 100m, three-legged and ball-and-spoon.

Sun, however, made amends in the tug-of-war by heaving to the title, anchored by standard four student, Jayden Bissoondath.

Prior to the start of the track and field events, students, teachers and parents participated in an on-field soca cardio session via leader Kwesi Romero, as the official warm-up.

During the award distribution ceremony, principal of the Gasparillo-based institution Samantha Singh reiterated the importance of children maintaining the right balance of academics with sport/outdoor activity.

“A child’s development is not only academic but it is achieved through a strong balance of physical activity, good discipline and focus. Sports Day is a good day to engage in camaraderie, healthy competition and enjoy something other than the four walls of the classroom,” she stated.

Singh also credited the school’s sports committee, Cindy Legendre, Kristal Ramchan-Mahase and Anita Lalchan, and other assisting parents/officials who contributed to the day’s success.