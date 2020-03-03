Defence Force stretch lead with win over Connection

In this Jan 10, file photo, Defence Force FC striker Trent Sam (R) gets a heavy skate tackle from W Connection’s Isaiah Garcia (L) during the TT Pro League match, at the Hasely Crawford Stadium, Port of Spain. - Daniel Prentice/CA-images

DEFENCE FORCE widened their lead atop the standings in the TT Pro League to ten points after a 1-0 win over W Connection, in the first game of a Round Two Match Day Five double-header, at the Ato Boldon Stadium, Couva on Sunday.

Adrian Welch found the back of the net in the 59th minute as the Army-Coast Guard combination notched their 11th win of the season.

Club Sando were victorious in the second game on Sunday, courtesy of a 2-0 result over the struggling Central FC.

Central FC are a shadow of the team that dominated the league, during the period 2012-2017.

Legendary TT striker Stern John is still at the helm, with former coach Ross Russell as goalkeeper coach. However, their financial woes have been prominent of late, and such they were only able to field five (out of seven) substitutes on Sunday.

Noel Williams, who has played for Police, San Juan Jabloteh and St Ann’s (now Terminix La Horquetta) Rangers in the Pro League, 1976 FC Phoenix and FC Santa Rosa in the Super League, had a chance to put Central FC ahead in the 29th.

Midfielder Sean Bonval did well to create space on the right and sent a pass to Williams, who saw his right-footed shot hit the crossbar, with only goalkeeper Kelvin Henry to beat.

Three minutes later, the Angus Eve-coached Club Sando took the lead, courtesy Shaqkeem Joseph, who wrong-footed defender Jesse Williams and slotted his right-footed effort to the right of veteran goalie Cleon John.

Bonval was in the thick of things again, in the 40th, with a pass to Noel Williams who, in turn, saw his shot deflect wide for a corner.

Central FC had a chance to tie the scores in added-on time, when referee Cecile Hinds awarded a penalty after a ball from captain Kevon Goddard struck the chest and then the right arm of Club Sando’s Kevon Williams.

However, Bonval never looked confident in his run-up, and dragged his penalty wide of Henry’s right post.

In the 66th, Bonval tested Henry with a long-range effort, but the keeper was alert to prevent any danger.

Bonval’s errors came back to haunt Central FC when, in the 70th, former TT striker Trevin Caesar, back on the local circuit after stints in the United States, Cambodia and Kosovo, raced on to a through-ball from playmaker Keron Cornwall and finished from close range.

On Friday, Point Fortin Civic edged third-placed Police 1-0 with Tyrel Emmanuel finding the back of the net, in the 53rd.

In another double-header at Couva, Tyrone Charles (59th and 66th) was on target as Terminix La Horquetta Rangers defeated Jabloteh 2-0, while Morvant Caledonia United whipped Cunupia FC 3-1.

Tev Lawrence (12th), Pernell Schultz (20th) and Sheldon Holder (68th) were the goal-getters for Caledonia. Kevon “Showtime” Woodley got the consolation for Cunupia, from the penalty spot, in the 32nd.

Round Two Match Day Six action will take place on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Fixtures –

TUESDAY: Cunupia FC vs AC Port of Spain, Ato Boldon Stadium; Terminix La Horquetta Rangers vs Police, La Horquetta Recreation Ground, 7 pm.

WEDNESDAY: San Juan Jabloteh vs Defence Force; Morvant Caledonia United vs Central FC, Ato Boldon Stadium, 6 pm & 8 pm; Point Fortin Civic vs Tiger Tanks Club Sando, Mahaica Oval, 7 pm.

STANDINGS

Defence Force 14 11 2 1 25 11 35

La Horquetta

Rangers 14 8 2 4 41 18 25

Police 15 6 5 4 28 16 23

W Connection 14 6 3 5 23 20 21

Morvant Caledonia 14 5 6 3 17 17 21

Point Fortin Civic 14 6 3 5 19 21 21

Club Sando 15 5 4 6 23 19 19

San Juan Jabloteh 15 4 4 7 19 29 16

Central FC 15 3 4 8 15 26 13

AC Port of Spain 14 3 4 7 17 33 13

Cunupia FC 14 1 5 8 11 28 8