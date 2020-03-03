Couple in court on 46 sex offences against girl

A man and his wife appeared before a registrar at the Couva Magistrates Court on Monday charged with a total of 46 sexual offences against a girl.

The registrar denied bail and remanded the couple into police custody until Wednesday, when they are expected to face a magistrate.

PC Titus of the Central Division Child Protection Unit (CPU) charged the man, 44, with 23 counts of sexual penetration of a child.

He charged the wife, 43, with 16 counts of causing or encouraging the seduction, prostitution or sexual penetration of a child. The accused wife faced three counts of prevention of cruelty to children and four counts of failing to report the abuse of a minor.

Police said the alleged sexual abuse against the girl spanned over eight months.

W/ Supt George and ASP Nowbutt led investigations which were supervised by Insps Boodoo and Francis, all of CPU.