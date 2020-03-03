Canadian at POSGH tested for covid19

Port of Spain General Hospital.

A CANADIAN man being treated for flu symptoms at the Port of Spain General Hospital is also being tested for covid19.

Chief Medical Officer Roshan Parsaram confirmed that the man, who came to TT from Canada on Monday, was admitted to the hospital for an "influenza-like illness."

Parsaram told Newsday blood work was being done to test for the virus" "out of an abundance of caution."

He added that the man had no history of contact with anyone with the virus when background checks were done on him.

Parsaram also said the risk of contact with the virus in Canada is very low.

The tests will be done at CARPHA in St Clair.

It takes 24-48 hours to get the results of covid19 tests