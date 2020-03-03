CAL not cutting flights over covid19

Caribbean Airlines Limited (CAL) plane mid-flight. PHOTO COURTESY WORLDAIRLINENEWS.COM

CARIBBEAN Airlines (CAL) is not reducing flights as a result of the threat of coronavirus.

In response to questions from Newsday, CAL maintained the position it articulated in a statement issued on Monday.

"While authorities have not issued travel restrictions to its destinations, CAL is committed to the health and safety of both its crew members and its passengers."

The airline also said it is putting contingencies in place in the event of any future disruptions. CAL is allowing people travelling on its flights with onward connections to China, Iran, Italy, Japan, South Korea and Singapore to rebook the CAL travel segment without change fees, subject to conditions.

The Health Ministry has said non-nationals coming from these destinations will be denied entry into TT for 14 days.

CAL said the preventative measures it has implemented with respect to coronavirus include placing special safety kits on board all aircraft and at offices; monitoring air quality in its aircraft cabins; and equipping its employees with international guidelines on how to deal with suspected cases of coronavirus.

There was no sign of any other airline with flights into TT reducing those flights. Checks with American Airlines and Copa Airlines showed no changes with respect to their flight schedules.

On its website, TTPost said because of the suspension of flights by various carriers until further notice, it is not accepting letters or parcels destined for China, Hong Kong or Macao with immediate effect. TTPost said this is a result of the coronavirus situation which is developing in China. Newsday was reliably informed this measure effects personal and commercial letters and parcels.

TTPost apologised for any inconvenience caused by this measure and said it would issue further advisories on its social media platform. People can also call its customer service department at 800-POST for further information.

Representatives from two couriers, speaking on condition of anonymity, said their firms are not sending or receiving packages from places where there have been confirmed cases of coronavirus.

They both said this is not affecting the operations of their respective firms, and these steps are part of a global effort to contain the spread of coronavirus.