CAL monitoring for covid-19

Caribbean Airlines Limited (CAL) plane mid-flight. PHOTO COURTESY WORLDAIRLINENEWS.COM

Caribbean Airlines is continuing to monitor the situation regarding covid-19, it said in a statement on Monday. While not subject to travel restrictions to its destinations, CAL is committed to the health/safety of its staff and passengers. It is working with health and security officials and industry leaders to stay updated and follow best practice. “The airline is working steadfastly to make sure it is well prepared.”

CAL listed the measures it has put in place. These include placing special safety kits on all aircraft and at offices, monitoring the air quality in aircraft cabins, and ensuring all aircraft are properly sanitised at all ports.

Staff are equipped with international guidelines on how to deal with any suspected cases of covid-19. A special response team can monitor events in real time. CAL is promoting frequent hand washing by crew and passengers.

“The airline’s operations team is putting contingencies in place in the event of any future disruptions. “Also, the airline is permitting persons travelling on Caribbean Airlines with onward connections to/from mainland China, Iran, Italy, Japan, South Korea and Singapore to rebook the Caribbean Airlines travel segment without change fees, subject to conditions.”